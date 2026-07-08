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Cancer

Wigen Biomedicine Technology identifies new PI3Kα modulators

July 7, 2026
Wigen Biomedicine Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has synthesized new phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) modulators potentially useful for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents