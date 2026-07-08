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BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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» Wuxi Apptec seeks immediate relief from US listing
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Wuxi Apptec seeks immediate relief from US listing
July 7, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
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Despite the Biosecure Act’s five-year wind-down period that isn’t expected to start until mid-2028, Wuxi Apptec is already feeling the repercussions of being added last month to the U.S. Department of War’s Section 1260H list.
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