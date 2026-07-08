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Some clinical trials in China under US congressional scrutiny

July 7, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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The House Select Committee on China launched an investigation into clinical trials involving U.S. companies that are conducted at Chinese military hospitals and in Xinjiang, China.
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