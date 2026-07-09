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Immuno-oncology

FDA clears IND for LTZ Therapeutics’ LTZ-232

July 8, 2026
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LTZ Therapeutics Inc.’s LTZ-232 has gained IND clearance from the FDA, enabling initiation of a phase I study in patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer and other solid tumors.
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