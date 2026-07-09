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Nephrology

ART-5 cleared for clinic in China for polycystic kidney disease

July 8, 2026
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Arnatar Therapeutics Inc. has received clinical trial clearance from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for ART-5.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Nephrology Antisense China NMPA