BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is hereSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Coregen’s CRG-150 gains IND clearance for solid tumors

July 8, 2026
No Comments
Coregen Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for CRG-150, a novel adoptive cell therapy targeting SRC-3 (steroid receptor coactivator 3).
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Cell therapy Immuno-oncology FDA IND