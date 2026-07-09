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Cancer

Nurix Therapeutics patents new SMARCA2-targeting PROTACs

July 8, 2026
Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed new proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents