BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2026
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Neurology/psychiatric

FENS 2026: Next-gen biologics take on brain disease

July 9, 2026
By Coia Dulsat
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Whether by fine-tuning neurotransmitter signaling or silencing disease-associated genes, emerging biologic therapies are reshaping neuroscience drug development, according to presentations at the FENS Forum 2026.
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