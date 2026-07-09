BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2026
Breaking News: AI co-scientist performs biomedical research ‘at expert level’ in less timeSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Grant supports Rybodyn’s antibody therapies for lung cancer

July 9, 2026
No Comments
Rybodyn Inc. has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of War to advance preclinical development of two novel antibody-based therapies for lung cancer.
BioWorld Science Financings Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Grant