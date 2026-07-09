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Dermatologic

Promomed Rus discovers new JAK inhibitors

July 9, 2026
Promomed Rus LLC has identified Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of alopecia, atopic dermatitis, juvenile arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and psoriatic arthritis.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic Patents