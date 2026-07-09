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Cancer

Nuvalent discloses new AKT1 inhibitors

July 9, 2026
Nuvalent Inc. has described RAC-α serine/threonine-protein kinase (AKT1; PKBα) E17K mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents