BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2026
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Ionis, AZ shares down on unexpected Wainua flop in cardiomyopathy

July 9, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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News of the unexpected phase III failure of the gene silencing drug Wainua (eplontersen) in the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy sent Astrazeneca plc’s shares (NYSE:AZN) down $10.88 to close July 9 at $178.40.
BioWorld Clinical Cardiovascular Neurology/psychiatric Antisense Europe U.S.