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BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2026
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» MHRA adds economic growth to its drug and device regulation remit
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MHRA adds economic growth to its drug and device regulation remit
July 10, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Alongside its duties in evaluating safety and effectiveness of drugs and their postmarketing monitoring, the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) has now been handed a further brief to support economic growth.
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