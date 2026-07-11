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MHRA adds economic growth to its drug and device regulation remit

July 10, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Alongside its duties in evaluating safety and effectiveness of drugs and their postmarketing monitoring, the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) has now been handed a further brief to support economic growth.
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