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Former Astrazeneca employee settles insider trading charges

July 10, 2026
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The U.S. SEC reached a settlement with Weiguo Zhai resolving insider trading charges related to Astrazeneca plc’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Icosavax Inc. in 2023.
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