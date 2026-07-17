BioWorld - Friday, July 17, 2026
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Labcorp, Tactile Systems resolve FCA allegations

July 16, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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Two med-tech companies agreed to settlements with the U.S. government to resolve False Claims Act (FCA) allegations that they submitted Medicare claims for medically unnecessary testing and devices.
BioWorld Medical technology Regulatory Cardiovascular Inflammatory U.S. CMS Medicare