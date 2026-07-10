Stock-denting word of the phase III fizzle with gene silencer drug Wainua (eplontersen), partnered between Astrazeneca plc and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., has analysts as well as investors speculating about what went wrong. Designed to treat transthyretin (TTR)-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), the drug tested in 1,432 patients fell short of the composite endpoint of reducing cardiovascular (CV) mortality and recurrent CV events. The Cardio-TTRransform trial in ATTR-CM achieved “large and sustained reductions” in TTR levels but still missed the mark.

HLB, Hengrui receive third US FDA rejection on liver cancer combo

The U.S. FDA declined to approve, for a third time, an investigational liver cancer drug regimen comprising HLB Co. Ltd.’s rivoceranib and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s camrelizumab, reportedly citing issues from a drug manufacturing facility inspection. According to a July 10 disclosure on the Korea Exchange, an HLB subsidiary Elevar Therapeutics Inc., received the U.S. agency’s complete response letter (CRL) on July 9. Elevar submitted an amended application for review to the FDA on Jan. 23, 2026, following the second CRL. The FDA identified deficiencies observed from a current good manufacturing practice inspection, according to HLB, and that “the deficiencies identified during the inspection may not be specific to your application.”

MHRA adds economic growth to its drug and device regulation remit

Alongside its duties in evaluating safety and effectiveness of drugs and their postmarketing monitoring, the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) has now been handed a further brief to support economic growth. How it should achieve this is set out in goals agreed with the Department of Health that will see MHRA working to position the U.K. as an attractive jurisdiction to develop and launch new products. The intended impact is to draw in more foreign direct investment and provide the industry with certainty in planning investments and clinical development programs, and so support the growth of the life sciences sector.

Danaher-Masimo close caps med tech's strongest first-half since 2022

Med-tech M&A value through the first half (H1) of 2026 reached $75.73 billion, the highest H1 total since 2022's $120.4 billion. June's largest M&A was the closing of Danaher Corp.'s acquisition of Masimo Corp. for $9.9 billion, a deal that strengthens Danaher's diagnostics franchise with Masimo's pulse oximetry and patient monitoring technologies.

Microbial ecology reshapes cancer care, diagnostics and therapies

Cancer researchers are increasingly turning to the microbiome to understand why some patients respond well to treatment while others face severe complications. Gut microbial communities shift during intensive therapies such as bone marrow transplantation, and those changes influence infection risk, immune recovery and long‑term survival. New advances in microbial sequencing and engineering redefine this community as a measurable clinical parameter that can be monitored, modeled, and even therapeutically reshaped to improve outcomes in oncology and other conditions.

After decades of clinical research and false starts, have Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) systems finally arrived? With developments accelerating in the field, BioWorld's special series explores the advancements in the space, looking at the implanted technologies, their potential to transfer care, what’s driving investor interest and the challenges ahead.

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Accord, Accurkardia, Adneuris, Alchemab, Amprion, Arialys, Astrazeneca, Atsena, Betta, Betterlife, Biocon, Biomedx, Boehringer, Clearnote, Envue, FBD, Fibrobiologics, Foresee, Forte, GSK, Hanchorbio, Ihealth, In8bio, Intas, Inxmed, Ionis, Ipsen, Irenix, Latigo, Natera, Neogenomics, Northwest, Octapharma, Polpharma, Proteina, Rhythm, Robocath, Roche, Samsung, Spinogenix, Stereotaxis, Takara, Tarsus, Teva, Vera, Wellysis