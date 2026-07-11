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Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

ARPA-H program supports advances for rare genetic diseases

July 10, 2026
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The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has announced the teams for the THRIVE (Treating Hereditary Rare diseases with In Vivo prEcision genetic medicines) program. With a commitment of up to $160 million over 5 years, THRIVE aims to accelerate solutions for rare genetic pediatric diseases across multiple technological approaches, clinical trial designs and deployment models.
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