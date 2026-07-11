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Ocular

Atsena selects ATSN-401 clinical candidate for Stargardt disease

July 10, 2026
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Atsena Therapeutics Inc. has selected a lead clinical candidate for ATSN-401, a gene therapy for Stargardt disease. ATSN-401 is now advancing in IND-enabling studies.
BioWorld Science Ocular Gene therapy