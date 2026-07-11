BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Fate Therapeutics’ FT-839 gains IND clearance

July 10, 2026
No Comments
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for FT-839, the company’s next-generation, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell product candidate targeting CD19 and CD38 for autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Regulatory CAR T Immune FDA IND