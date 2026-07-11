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Neurology/psychiatric

Mindbeam AI discovers TRPV1 modulators for pain

July 10, 2026
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Mindbeam AI has leveraged generative AI to accelerate the discovery of novel pain therapeutics predicted to have improved liver safety compared to acetaminophen.
BioWorld Science Artificial intelligence Neurology/psychiatric