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Neurology/psychiatric

FLAV-27 improves ASD-like behaviors in BTBR mice

July 10, 2026
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Researchers from Flavii Therapeutics SL and collaborators presented preclinical data on FLAV-27, a G9a inhibitor designed to target G9a-mediated epigenetic dysregulation.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric