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Dermatologic

TXNRD1 links keratinocyte hyperproliferation and inflammation in psoriasis, emerging as a target

July 10, 2026
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Thioredoxin reductase 1 (TXNRD1) is a key component of the thioredoxin antioxidant system that helps maintain cellular redox homeostasis and regulates critical cellular processes such as proliferation, apoptosis and immune responses. A team of researchers at Central South University systematically investigated TXNRD1 expression and function in psoriatic keratinocytes using gene expression datasets, clinical samples and in vitro and in vivo models.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic Inflammatory