Dermatologic

TXNRD1 links keratinocyte hyperproliferation and inflammation in psoriasis, emerging as a target

Thioredoxin reductase 1 (TXNRD1) is a key component of the thioredoxin antioxidant system that helps maintain cellular redox homeostasis and regulates critical cellular processes such as proliferation, apoptosis and immune responses. A team of researchers at Central South University systematically investigated TXNRD1 expression and function in psoriatic keratinocytes using gene expression datasets, clinical samples and in vitro and in vivo models.