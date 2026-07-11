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Cancer

K2 Medicines patents EGFR mutant inhibitors

July 10, 2026
K2 Medicines (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. has disclosed new epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR; ERBB1; HER1) mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents