BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2026
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Cancer

Suzhou Puhe Biopharma discovers new KRAS mutant inhibitors

July 10, 2026
Suzhou Puhe Biopharma Co. Ltd. has patented new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents