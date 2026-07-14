BioWorld - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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Newronika gains CE mark for adaptive DBS system with Webbiobank

July 14, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Newronika SpA received CE mark certification for its latest adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) system, which includes the integration of Webbiobank, its proprietary cloud-based neural data platform.
BioWorld Medical technology Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Europe