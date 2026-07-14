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BioWorld - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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» Drug Farm bags $55M series D to advance AI-developed ALPK1 drug
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Drug Farm bags $55M series D to advance AI-developed ALPK1 drug
July 14, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Drug Farm Biotechnology Co. Ltd. closed a $55 million series D round to advance its AI-developed alpha-protein kinase 1 (ALPK1) inhibitor, DF-003, in a phase III trial for ROSAH syndrome, a rare genetic disease that can lead to blindness.
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