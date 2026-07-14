BioWorld - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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Teva’s beef with Lilly over Forteo settlement lives again

July 14, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit revived Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s breach-of-contract suit against Eli Lilly and Co. July 13, as it chided the lower court for dismissing the complaint at the pleadings stage.
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