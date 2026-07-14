Tuesday brought what was arguably the most anticipated presentation of the 2026 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference when Catherine Mummery, head of novel therapeutics at University College London’s Dementia Research Center, presented data from the phase II Celia trial of tau-lowering antisense oligonucleotide diranersen (BIIB-080, Biogen Inc.). Based on both clinical and biomarker data, “Celia establishes a proof of concept,” Mummery said, that reducing tau may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

First purpose-designed Ebola Bundibugyo vaccine ready for phase I

The Oxford Vaccines Group has delivered on its promise, and after starting work in mid-May has completed preclinical testing and is ready to begin a phase I trial of a vaccine against the Bundibugyo Ebola virus that is causing the current serious disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India also has delivered to plan, supplying 4,000 doses of the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine for the phase I healthy volunteer trial, and manufacturing and stockpiling 620,000 doses ready for future use. At the same time, the Uganda Virus Research Institute and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit are preparing for future field trials to generate data that could lay the ground to qualify the vaccine for emergency use or licensure.

Newronika gains CE mark for adaptive DBS system integrated with neural data platform

Newronika SpA received CE mark certification for its latest adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) system which includes the integration of Webbiobank, its proprietary cloud-based neural data platform. As a new player to the DBS market, Newronika is looking to differentiate itself not only from players with conventional platforms but also from Medtronic, which is the only other company with regulatory approvals for an adaptive DBS system. Newronika said its system is designed to deliver better outcomes with fewer side effects and fewer clinical visits and to reduce the burden on both patients and clinicians.

Asia deal flurry draws AZ, Spero to $1B+ Dizal, Innovent assets

Another day, another two multibillion-dollar deals with Asian companies, this time involving Dizal Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and its EGFR inhibitor for lung cancer, as well as Innovent Biologics Inc. and its anti-CD40L antibody for a chronic fibroinflammatory condition. Both companies are based in China and are the latest examples of an ever-growing dealmaking trend throughout Asia involving promising biopharma assets, a space once dominated by the U.S. and Europe. Dizal will receive $600 million up front and up to $900 million in development, regulatory and sales-milestones, for a potential total of $1.5 billion, from its partner, Astrazeneca plc, which exclusively licensed worldwide rights to the already approved Zegfrovy (sunvozertinib) for lung cancer. For its turn, Innovent gets an undisclosed up-front payment and development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments that altogether could total $1.1 billion, with Spero Therapeutics Inc. exclusively licensing phase II-ready IBI-355 worldwide, excluding greater China, for IgG4-related disease.

Drug Farm bags $55M series D to advance AI-developed ALPK1 drug

Drug Farm Biotechnology Co. Ltd. closed a $55 million series D round to advance its AI-developed alpha-protein kinase 1 (ALPK1) inhibitor, DF-003, in a phase III trial for ROSAH syndrome, a rare genetic disease that can lead to blindness. The company said the financing also will support clinical proof-of-concept work for DF-003 in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and continued development of DF-006 in hepatitis B. “We are proud that DF-003 is amongst the first drugs developed with AI and entering a phase III trial,” said Drug Farm CEO Henri Lichenstein.

OMB flooded with comments on proposed rule impacting grants

More than 52,000 individuals, lawmakers, institutions and other organizations have submitted comments on the White House Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) proposal to revise its Guidance for Federal Financial Assistance. It’s not surprising that many of those comments aren’t positive, given that the proposed rulemaking raised concerns about the further politicizing of the U.S. government grant process. In line with an executive order President Donald Trump issued in August, the proposed revisions would require political appointees to sign off on grants and awards from agencies such as the NIH and to monitor those awards over time to ensure they’re being used “properly.” In publishing the proposed rulemaking in May, OMB said, "Peer review remains advisory and does not replace agency discretion."

Teva’s beef with Lilly over Forteo settlement lives again

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit revived Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s breach-of-contract suit against Eli Lilly and Co., chiding the lower court for dismissing the complaint at the pleadings stage. The suit revolves around an unspecified end date of a settlement Lilly and Teva reached in 2018 over the market entry of a generic referencing Lilly’s osteoporosis drug, Forteo (teriparatide). “In opposing the motion to dismiss, Teva did not need to take a position any more specific than that the relevant covenants were still ‘in effect’ at the times of the alleged breaches. . . . [T]hat is a reasonable reading of the settlement agreement,” the appeals court said in remanding the case to the lower court for further consideration.

Med-tech companies slapped with historic FTC penalty

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and Genesis Medtech Group Ltd. will pay a total of $12 million in penalties as part of a U.S. FTC settlement resolving allegations that they intentionally structured a deal in which Edwards acquired Genesis’ JC Medical to avoid complying with the notification and waiting period requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act. The combined penalty is the largest ever for failing to make an HSR filing, the FTC said.

Also in the news

AB Science, Adlai Nortye, Agenus, Alkermes, Alto Neuroscience, Ani, Apnimed, Ardigen, Azurity, Bavarian Nordic, Betterlife, Bioarctic, Biohaven, Biomarin, BMS, CEPI, Chai, China Medical Systems, Claria, Clinuvel, Cue, Delonix, Drug Farm, Edgewise, Eisai, Elevar, Enlivex, Eurofarma, Eyepoint, Geron, GH Power, GSK, Hemab, Histosonics, Immutep, Incyte, Insilico, Ipsen, Kamada, Lighthouse, Longeveron, Matinas, Merck, Nervonik, Niagen, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Ocugen, Oncolytics, Pliant, Q32, Research Alliance, Roots, Sana, Servier, Spark, Stoke, Sydnexis, Tenpoint, Tolerogenixx, Universal, Vandria, Veraxa, Virax, Zeta