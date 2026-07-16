BioWorld - Thursday, July 16, 2026
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FTC settling case against CVS’ PBM

July 15, 2026
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In an effort to drive down out-of-pocket costs for Americans, the U.S. FTC is resolving an antitrust case through a proposed second settlement with a large pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and its affiliates.
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