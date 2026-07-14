Neurology/psychiatric

GDF5 overexpression targets MuSCs, emerging as potential DMD therapy with AAV-microdystrophin

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive, genetic (X-linked recessive) neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations to the DMD gene, resulting in the dysfunction or absence of the dystrophin protein. In DMD, muscle regeneration initially depends on the proliferation and differentiation of muscle satellite cells (MuSCs), but their regenerative capacity progressively declines, making repair inefficient and contributing to muscle dysfunction.