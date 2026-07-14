BioWorld - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hansoh identifies new Mat2A inhibitors

July 14, 2026
A joint Hansoh Bio LLC, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. patent details new S-adenosylmethionine synthase isoform type-2 (Mat2A) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents