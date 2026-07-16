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Cancer

Syndax Pharmaceuticals unveils new pipeline candidates

July 15, 2026
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Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has unveiled two new pipeline assets: SNDX-4321 for non-small-cell lung cancer and SNDX-62122 for myelofibrosis.
BioWorld Science Cancer