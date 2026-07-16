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Cardiovascular

Atrium’s ATR-1072 gains IND clearance for PRKAG2 syndrome

July 15, 2026
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Atrium Therapeutics Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for ATR-1072 for the treatment of protein kinase AMP-activated non-catalytic subunit γ2 (PRKAG2) syndrome.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cardiovascular RNAi FDA IND