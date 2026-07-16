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Immuno-oncology

Cancervax develops single polyepitope Smart mRNA

July 15, 2026
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Cancervax Inc. has successfully developed a single polyepitope Smart mRNA that can disguise cancer cells as multiple viral infections.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology