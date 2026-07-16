Neurology/psychiatric

New FTO inhibitor shows neuroprotective effects

FTO is an α-ketoglutarate-dependent RNA demethylase that regulates N6-methyladenosine (m6A), one of the most abundant epitranscriptomic modifications in mammalian mRNA. Emerging evidence suggests that aberrant m6A signaling may contribute to neuronal dysfunction and neurodegeneration. Researchers at the University of Barcelona and collaborators described the discovery and preclinical characterization of a new series of FTO inhibitors designed to target neurodegenerative disease by modulating m6A RNA demethylation.