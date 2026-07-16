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Respiratory

Jiangsu Hengrui, Shanghai Senhui and Shanghai Shengdi patent new compounds for asthma

July 15, 2026
A joint Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Shanghai Senhui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Shengdi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. patent details new tetrahydrobenzothiazole compounds potentially useful for the treatment of allergic asthma.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents