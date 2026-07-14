BioWorld - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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China’s Mindrank raises $52M series B to advance oral GLP-1

July 14, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Mindrank AI Ltd. completed a $52 million series B round to advance MDR-001, its AI-discovered oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, which is in phase III trials for obesity in China.
BioWorld Asia Financings Cancer Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Series B Asia-Pacific China NMPA