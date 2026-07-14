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BioWorld - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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Korea targets generics, innovation in drug pricing overhaul
July 14, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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South Korea is moving ahead with its biggest reform of drug review and pricing in more than a decade, reflecting a wider shift across Asian markets to reward innovation and tighten controls on generics.
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