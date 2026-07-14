Newco news

Integrant targets cartilage repair with AI-biologics platform

For decades, treatment options for osteoarthritis have followed a familiar path: As cartilage deteriorates and pain worsens, conservative therapies eventually give way to joint replacement surgery. Australian regenerative medicine company Integrant Pty Ltd. wants to change that trajectory. Rather than replacing damaged joints, the Sydney-based company is building a platform designed to regenerate cartilage and preserve joint function by combining biologics, medical devices and artificial intelligence.