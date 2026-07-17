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Cancer

Tyra Biosciences identifies new FGFR3 inhibitors

July 16, 2026
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Tyra Biosciences Inc. has patented new pyrazolopyridine and imidazopyridine derivatives acting as fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents