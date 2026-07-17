BioWorld - Friday, July 17, 2026
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q2See today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Genesis Molecular AI discloses new PI3Kα mutant inhibitors

July 16, 2026
Genesis Molecular AI Inc. has synthesized new phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (mutant) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents