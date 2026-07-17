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Cancer

GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors divulged in Shouyao Holdings patent

July 16, 2026
Work at Shouyao Holdings (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents