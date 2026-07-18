BioWorld - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q2See today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Mirador licenses Kira’s long-acting anti-C5a antibody KP-301

July 17, 2026
No Comments
Mirador Therapeutics Inc. has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Kira Pharmaceuticals for KP-301, a long-acting anti-C5a antibody with potential to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A License Immune Antibody