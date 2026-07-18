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Cancer

Inxmed discloses new FAK inhibitors

July 17, 2026
Inxmed (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. has divulged focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents