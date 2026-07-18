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Immune

Kyowa Kirin reports new SLC15A4 inhibitors

July 17, 2026
Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. has identified new solute carrier family 15 member 4 (SLC15A4) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease and lupus nephritis.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents