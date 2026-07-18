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Cancer

Shanghai Sinotau Biotech identifies new CAIX inhibitors

July 17, 2026
Shanghai Sinotau Biotech Co. Ltd. has discovered carbonic anhydrase type IX (CAIX) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents