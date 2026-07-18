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BioWorld - Saturday, July 18, 2026
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» Shanghai Sinotau Biotech identifies new CAIX inhibitors
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Cancer
Shanghai Sinotau Biotech identifies new CAIX inhibitors
July 17, 2026
Shanghai Sinotau Biotech Co. Ltd. has discovered carbonic anhydrase type IX (CAIX) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
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