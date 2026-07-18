Can’t hack it? Bellus tolls for GSK phase III cough drug

GSK plc’s walk-away from refractory chronic cough prospect camlipixant because of dicey phase III results opened the door wider for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. with Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER), which yielded positive phase II data in June. Shares of Trevi (NASDAQ:TRVI) closed July 17 at $19.07, up $1.71, or 9.9%. London-based GSK reported findings with camlipixant, a P2X3 receptor antagonist, from the Calm-1 and Calm-2 trials. The first met its primary endpoint, with camlipixant 50 mg twice daily showing statistically significant reductions in 24-hour cough frequency vs. placebo when measured at week 12.