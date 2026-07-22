BioWorld - Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Trump issuing fewer EOs, but still creating uncertainty

July 22, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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While the pace of executive orders (EOs) coming out of the White House continues to decline, the impact of new EOs on U.S. health agencies, life sciences industries and the practice of medicine remains just as disconcerting as a year ago.
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