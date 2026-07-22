US Senate greenlights bill to tame biologic patent thickets

After languishing on the U.S. Senate floor for more than a year, the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act (S. 1041) finally got a unanimous vote July 21 and is now on its way to the House, again. Aimed at reining in patent thickets, the bill limits the number of patents a biologics sponsor can assert against a biosimilar when engaging in the voluntary “patent dance” laid out in the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. The number is no more than 20 patents, a limit the bill’s bipartisan sponsors called “reasonable.”