BioWorld - Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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US Senate greenlights bill to tame biologic patent thickets

July 22, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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After languishing on the U.S. Senate floor for more than a year, the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act (S. 1041) finally got a unanimous vote July 21 and is now on its way to the House, again. Aimed at reining in patent thickets, the bill limits the number of patents a biologics sponsor can assert against a biosimilar when engaging in the voluntary “patent dance” laid out in the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. The number is no more than 20 patents, a limit the bill’s bipartisan sponsors called “reasonable.”
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