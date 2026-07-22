Detailed findings will be presented later, but top-line readouts showed Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Redemplo (plozasiran) in severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) met primary and all prespecified secondary endpoints in the phase III study, setting the stage for a supplemental NDA filing with the U.S. FDA before year-end. An approval in sHTG would significantly expand the drug’s commercial potential beyond its rare disease nod in 2025 for familial chylomicronemia syndrome while also expanding its rivalry with another RNA-based therapy, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Tryngolza (olezarsen). Shares of Arrowhead (NASDAQ:ARWR) were trading up about 23% at midday.

Phase II misses for Celldex in prurigo nodularis

Celldex Inc. made public top-line results from the phase II study with KIT inhibitor barzolvolimab delivered subcutaneously for the chronic skin disease prurigo nodularis. The primary endpoint – proportion of patients gaining a four-point or greater improvement in Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale from baseline to week 12 – was not met, nor were key secondary endpoints, Celldex said. Shares of the Hampton, N.J.-based firm (NASDAQ:CLDX) were trading at $34, down $1.66.

Science gains CE mark; Ability, Precision show BCI capabilities

Science Corp. launched its Prima retinal implant in Europe after receiving CE mark approval under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR), a significant milestone for the brain-computer interface (BCI) field. However, unlike most BCIs, which decode neural activity to translate thoughts into actions, Prima writes visual information into the nervous system to restore vision. Therefore, while Prima has reached commercialization, the broader field remains focused on generating clinical evidence to demonstrate safety and performance. For example, Ability Neurotech's first-in-human implantation of its fully implanted BCI system successfully recorded neural signals, while Precision Neuroscience's Layer 7 cortical interface demonstrated real-time control of a curser using thought alone.

Trump: Generic drugs to be subject to tariffs in 2028

When it comes to the U.S. biopharma sector tariff, generic drug companies have had a question mark dangling over their tariff-free ride. President Donald Trump removed that question mark yesterday in announcing on social media that generics won’t face the tariff until August 2028; then a 100% tariff will be levied for one year, followed by a 200% rate in 2029. Of course, a lot can happen by then, given Trump’s back-and-forth on tariffs and the fact that the next president will be elected in November 2028.

US Senate greenlights bill to tame biologic patent thickets

After languishing on the U.S. Senate floor for more than a year, the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act (S. 1041) finally got a unanimous vote yesterday and is now on its way to the House. Aimed at reining in patent thickets, the bill limits the number of patents a biologics sponsor can assert against a biosimilar to no more than 20 and further restricts assertion of patents filed more than four years after the reference biologic was approved. However, the limit doesn’t apply to patents claiming certain methods for using the biologic. The bill also gives courts leeway to increase the number of patents to be litigated “if justice so requires or if there is good cause for the increase,” according to the bill’s congressional summary.

J&J wins FDA authorization for Ottava robotic surgical system

The U.S. FDA granted Johnson & Johnson de novo authorization for its Ottava robotic surgical system, which can now be marketed for multiple surgeries, including Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, gastrectomy, cholecystectomy, splenectomy and others. “This is the start of the next era in surgery as we deliver not just a new surgical robotics system, but a catalyst for fundamentally better surgical care that is informed by technology, guided by clinical insight, and delivered with care by Johnson & Johnson,” said Tim Schmid, J&J’s executive vice president and worldwide chairman, med tech.

Kolon Tissuegene shares fall as TG-C misses knee OA endpoints

Kolon Tissuegene Inc.’s TG-C, an allogeneic cell and gene therapy candidate for knee osteoarthritis (OA), missed both co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints in a highly anticipated top-line phase III clinical trial readout. The Activion-II study results, announced after market hours July 20, sent the company’s shares sharply lower as investors await results from a second, ongoing pivotal Activion-I phase III study. “While we are disappointed by the results from the first of two phase III clinical trials of TG-C, we remain committed to advancing cell and gene therapy innovation targeting osteoarthritis of the knee,” Kolon Tissuegene co-CEO Noh Moon-jong said. While cell and gene therapy has been one of the most promising areas in knee OA treatment, no candidates have yet reached a landmark regulatory approval as a disease-modifying therapy.

Trump issuing fewer EOs, but still creating uncertainty

While the pace of executive orders (EOs) coming out of the White House continues to decline, the impact of new EOs on U.S. health agencies, life sciences industries and the practice of medicine remains just as disconcerting as a year ago. In the second quarter of this year, President Donald Trump issued 15 EOs, compared with 28 in the previous quarter and 58 in the second quarter of 2025. Two of the EOs in the second quarter focused on making psychedelic drugs available to patients with mental illnesses and realigning the U.S. vaccine schedule with that of peer, developed countries. A third EO has further fueled fears about politicizing science and medical interventions by transferring many positions at the CDC, FDA and NIH to the new Schedule Policy/Career.

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